Search for missing car after burglary

Police are on the hunt for a missing car after it was stolen in a burglary.

The Skoda Superb was taken during the incident in Haydock, after burglars broke into a home and stole the keys.

The offenders entered the property in Oakthorn Grove at around 5.50am through an insecure ground floor window and took keys and two mobile phones from a mantelpiece.

They then took the victim’s Skoda Superb car and drove away. The car has not been located.

It is believed the offenders had stolen two bicycles shortly before the incident from a shed on the same street, before abandoning them nearby.

Det Con Roy Waller said: “I would urge local residents to ensure their houses are as secure as possible and check their front doors, windows and garage doors to prevent becoming easy targets.

“If you have a garage use it, or if you park on a driveway ensure you close your gates at night and consider putting an obstruction such as your wheelie bin in front of your vehicle.

“Always put your car keys out of sight and if possible use a steering wheel lock on your vehicle, which are unappealing to thieves looking to make a fast getaway.

“We believe this was an opportunist theft, and these criminals are looking for the easiest and least confrontational way to steal a vehicle, so anything you can do to make it harder for them means you are less likely to fall victim.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 0151 777 6802, the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.