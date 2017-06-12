Schools hit by lollipop patrol axe revealed

The full list schools which could see their lollipop patrols axed under council cost-cutting plans can today be revealed.
Primaries across the borugh will be affected by the move, which was sparked by St Helens Council’s drive to save £20.3m over the next three years.
Officials say the axing the service, which they say they have no legal duty to fulfil, will save the council £130,000 per year.
Council chiefs are proposing to stop providing the service and transfer responsibility to schools.
Alternatively, they could stop the service at low risk sites or those with traffic calming measures in place.
A public consultation exercise have been launched this week, with members of the encouraged to have their say on the council’s plans.
A council spokesman said: “With this in mind, the council has opened a public consultation with a view of ceasing the traditional offer by transferring the responsibility of school crossing patrol delivery to schools – or by disestablishing low risk sites or remove those with safety engineering measures already in place. Should the consultation identify a suitable alternative to the current provision, the savings forecast to be achieved over the year would be £130,000.”
The full list of schools affected is:
Ashurst - Chain Lane
Blackbrook St Mary’s - Chain Lane
Bleak Hill Primary - Bleak Hill Road
Broad Oak / Holy Spirit - Derbyshire Hill
Chapel End
District - Patterson Street - Cross Lane
Eaves Lane - New Street
Eccleston Mere - Millifields
English Martyrs - Piele Road - Chapel Street
Grange Valley - Clipsley Lane
Holy Spirit / Broad Oak - Derbyshire Hill Road -
St Vincent’s Church Knowsley Road - Roscoe Passage - covers route to Queens Park /
St Theresa’s - Longton Lane
Lyme County - Crow Lane West - Lyme Street
Merton Bank - Merton Bank Road
Newton Primary - Crow Lane East - Queens Drive (traffic lights
Nutgrove Primary - Nutgrove - Govett Street
Oakdene - Warrington Road - Birnham Drive
Queens Park / St Theresa’s - Rivington Road - Devon Street
Queens Park CP - Rivington Road
Rainford - Rectory Road
Sherdley Primary - Mill Lane
St Aidan’s - Main Street - Pingot Street
St Anne’s - Gerrards Lane
St John Vianney - Elton Head Road (traffic lights)
St Mary’s Infants - Victoria Road - Crow Lane
St Mary’s Juniors - Victoria Road - Winston Avenue
St Matthews - Sutton Heath Road - Junction of Elephant Lane, Scholes Lane & Thatto Heath Road (traffic lights) St Matthews Road
St Peter & Paul’s - Green Leach Lane - Derwent Road
St Peter & Paul’s Woodlands Road - Derwent Road
St. Thomas of Canterbury - Hard Lane - Greenfield Road
St. Thomas of Canterbury - Rainford Road (Pelican Crossing)
Sutton manor - Forest Road
Sutton Oak - Ellamsbridge Road - Goodban Street
Thatto Heath CP - Elephant Lane - Dunedin Street
Wargrave - Wargrave Road - Bradley Road