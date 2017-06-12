Schools hit by lollipop patrol axe revealed

The full list schools which could see their lollipop patrols axed under council cost-cutting plans can today be revealed.

Primaries across the borugh will be affected by the move, which was sparked by St Helens Council’s drive to save £20.3m over the next three years.

Officials say the axing the service, which they say they have no legal duty to fulfil, will save the council £130,000 per year.

Council chiefs are proposing to stop providing the service and transfer responsibility to schools.

Alternatively, they could stop the service at low risk sites or those with traffic calming measures in place.

A public consultation exercise have been launched this week, with members of the encouraged to have their say on the council’s plans.

A council spokesman said: “With this in mind, the council has opened a public consultation with a view of ceasing the traditional offer by transferring the responsibility of school crossing patrol delivery to schools – or by disestablishing low risk sites or remove those with safety engineering measures already in place. Should the consultation identify a suitable alternative to the current provision, the savings forecast to be achieved over the year would be £130,000.”

The full list of schools affected is:

Ashurst - Chain Lane

Blackbrook St Mary’s - Chain Lane

Bleak Hill Primary - Bleak Hill Road

Broad Oak / Holy Spirit - Derbyshire Hill

Chapel End

District - Patterson Street - Cross Lane

Eaves Lane - New Street

Eccleston Mere - Millifields

English Martyrs - Piele Road - Chapel Street

Grange Valley - Clipsley Lane

Holy Spirit / Broad Oak - Derbyshire Hill Road -

St Vincent’s Church Knowsley Road - Roscoe Passage - covers route to Queens Park /

St Theresa’s - Longton Lane

Lyme County - Crow Lane West - Lyme Street

Merton Bank - Merton Bank Road

Newton Primary - Crow Lane East - Queens Drive (traffic lights

Nutgrove Primary - Nutgrove - Govett Street

Oakdene - Warrington Road - Birnham Drive

Queens Park / St Theresa’s - Rivington Road - Devon Street

Queens Park CP - Rivington Road

Rainford - Rectory Road

Sherdley Primary - Mill Lane

St Aidan’s - Main Street - Pingot Street

St Anne’s - Gerrards Lane

St John Vianney - Elton Head Road (traffic lights)

St Mary’s Infants - Victoria Road - Crow Lane

St Mary’s Juniors - Victoria Road - Winston Avenue

St Matthews - Sutton Heath Road - Junction of Elephant Lane, Scholes Lane & Thatto Heath Road (traffic lights) St Matthews Road

St Peter & Paul’s - Green Leach Lane - Derwent Road

St Peter & Paul’s Woodlands Road - Derwent Road

St. Thomas of Canterbury - Hard Lane - Greenfield Road

St. Thomas of Canterbury - Rainford Road (Pelican Crossing)

Sutton manor - Forest Road

Sutton Oak - Ellamsbridge Road - Goodban Street

Thatto Heath CP - Elephant Lane - Dunedin Street

Wargrave - Wargrave Road - Bradley Road