School’s Roald Dahl celebration

A Haydock primary school celebrated the work of Roald Dahl with a week of celebrations.

Grange Valley marked what would have been the acclaimed writer’s 100th birthday by officially opening a new outdoor learning space, dubbed Reading without Limits.

Parents, local residents, members of the local church, library and community and other guests were invited along on for their grand opening and enjoyed sharing stories and chatting to the children about their new space.

A school spokesman said: “As a school we have worked so hard to raise money for an extension to our library, extending this outdoors.

“Parents, staff and children have been raising money for over a year, through many different events.

“This along with a donation from our PTFA has enabled us to finally reach our goal and have the library area completed during the summer break.”

Kathryn Boothroyd, service development manager from the Libraries Management Team, said: “Fantastic to see a dedicated reading area that the school and PTFA have provided for the pupils.

“Giving children excellent reading choices in an inspiring reading area can only further increase their interest in and enjoyment of reading, something St Helens Libraries totally advocates.”