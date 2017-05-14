School’s new minibus donation

The wheels are in motion for pupils at Mill Green School to enjoy more days out after being presented with a new minibus, donated to them by a charity.

The mayor and mayoress of St Helens, councillors Dave and Jeanette Banks, were invited down to the Lansbury Avenue special school for the handing over of the school’s new specially adapted Smiley Bus, which will allow pupils to access off-site provision, activities and work placements.

In 2000, Mill Green was delighted to receive a sunshine minibus from children’s charity, the Variety Club, which served them well over the past 16 years.

Unfortunately, due to damage of the main bodywork, the cost to keep the minibus on the road had become too great for the school to maintain.

With this in mind, the school contacted the Morgan Foundation - a charity created in 2001 with the purpose of supporting charities across the region – to apply for a new minibus.

After being paid a visit by two of the Foundation’s trustees last year, Mill Green recently discovered that it had been granted a new specially adapted Smiley Bus which meets the needs of all students.

Headteacher Warren Brooks said: “We cannot thank the Morgan Foundation enough for their kind generosity. They have given our students the opportunity to further enhance their community involvement and continue gaining valuable life experiences outside of the classroom.”