School’s job fair gives pupils insight into working life

A school has teamed up with the Department for Work and Pensions to deliver a jobs fair.

Mill Green School in St Helens worked with the DWP to organise a job fair so that pupils were given a real insight into what working life has to offer through a series of workshops.

Representatives from some of the North West’s biggest sports clubs including the Liverpool Football Foundation, Everton in the Community and Sale Sharks – as well as Merseyside’s emergency services and the Army Reserve - were on hand to offer impartial advice about how students can use their skills in the future.

The event certainly packed a punch, with boxing world title chaser, Martin Murray and the Mayor of St Helens, Councillor Dave Banks, among the guests.

Marie Cunliffe, Mill Green’s career lead said: “As a school we endeavour to host as many events as possible to ensure progress for all of our learners.

“By hosting this event it has allowed our students to build in confidence by meeting new people and put into practice the skills they already have, to see how they can be used in the future.”