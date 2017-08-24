School is awash with new GCSE grades

A high school is celebrating another strong year of GCSE results after its students scored twice the national average of the new GCSE grades.

Rainhill Hill School saw 18 pupils achieve the brand new (and much tougher) Grade 9 mark in either English or Maths, with more than four percent of all results this year being Grade 9.

Pupils Jonathon Ackers, Lucy Andrews and Lochlan Chadwick achieved a Grade 9 in both subjects. One of the students who was awarded a Grade 9 was Liverpool FC youth player Paul Glatzel in his GCSE English.

Changes to the 2017 grading of English and Maths across England to 9-1 led to greater uncertainty about how grades will be awarded, specifically far fewer students to receive the highest mark – Grade 9 than have achieved A*s in the past. OFQUAL predicted that only two percent of English Language and three percent of Maths would receive a grade 9 earlier this week.

But Rainhill bucked the trend, reporting that 3.8 percent of English Language and 4.2 percent of Maths GCSE grades are at the new grade 9.

Furthermore, over half of students achieved a ‘good pass’ whilst 71 percent achieved a ‘standard pass’ (English and Maths BASICS), an increase on 2016 results.

John Pout, Headteacher said: “I am so pleased for the students, parents and staff at the school. These results reflect the dedication, hard work and professionalism of all involved at a time of huge educational change.

“All of the results of our young people are well deserved and particular recognition should be given to those who attained the new grade 9 in English and/or Maths– a fantastic achievement.”