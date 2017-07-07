Saints stars surgical robot campaign

Athletes have pledged their support to a new hospital campaign that could benefit hundreds of heart and lung patients requiring surgery.

Saints players backed the new £2m public fund-raising campaign to establish the UK’s first robotic heart and lung surgery programme.

The four-armed da Vinci robot is named after the Renaissance artist and inventor who foresaw the coming of robots. Operated by a consultant surgeon, the robot behaves the same way as a surgeon would when carrying out open surgery, but through tiny holes - a technique known as minimally invasive surgery.

Using the robot gives surgeons a high-definition view of the operating site in 3D via a screen inside the control console, ensuring even greater surgical precision.

The project was launched by Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital Charity, so that more patients needing specialist treatment can benefit from cutting edge surgery.

Saints stars past and present, including Regan Grace, Paul Wellens and Eddie Cunningham, have now given their backing to the campaign and are encouraging others to support the new robotics programme.

Eddie said: “I know from my own personal experience the amazing work that goes on every day at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for heart and lung patients.

“Hopefully our support will help them to provide even better and faster care for more patients across the North West.

Heart disease kills someone every six minutes and it’s estimated that more than 12 million people are living with some form of lung disease.

Mr Paul Modi, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at the hospital, said: “With a robotic surgery programme, we will be able to significantly increase the number of patients who can undergo minimally invasive surgery. Equally importantly, we will also be able to reduce their post-operative pain, lower their risk of infection, and ensure that their stay in hospital is considerably reduced, getting them back to their family and loved ones quicker, which is where they want to be.”