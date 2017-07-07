Saints aces cheer on primary school teams

Thirteen primary schools from across St Helens took part in the year five and six Wargrave Primary School Contact Rugby Festival last week, cheered on by some of Saints’ top players.

Ashurst, Bleak Hill, Queens Park, Wargrave, St. Aidan’s, Newton-le-Willows, Nutgrove, Sherdley, Willow Tree, Broad Oak, Legh Vale, St Peter’s and Rainford all took part, with Ashurst, Bleak Hill, Broad Oak and Sherdley making it through to the semi-final stage.

Refereed and cheered on by Saints' first team members Ryan Morgan, Regan Grace, Dominique Peyroux, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley and Adam Swift, Ashurst and Bleak Hill made it to the final.

Extra time was needed but eventually Ashurst came out on top with the golden point try!

Lynn Dove, Wargrave business manager and tournament organiser, said: “Can I please say a massive thank you to all the teams that took part in the rugby tournament. It was our best attended to date and I’m sure you will agree that it was a fantastic day and we were once again very lucky with the sunshine!

“The behaviour of all the children was excellent and they are a credit to your schools. I’m sure you will all join me in sending congratulations to

our 2017 winners, Ashurst Primary School, well done everyone!

“The Saints lads did a great job of refereeing the matches. They are wonderful ambassadors for the Saints. Huge thanks also to Gareth Friar from Saints Community Development Foundation for all his help and support in running the tournament.”