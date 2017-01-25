Saint prop Walker cleared of child sex offence

Saints prop forward Adam Walker has been cleared of child sex offences for a second time.

The case against him, which involved allegations he sent explicit pictures to a 14-year-old girl, were dropped by the prosecution.

Saints signed Scotland international Adam Walker from Hull KR during the close season

Scotland international Walker signed for St Helens during the close season after his old side Hull KR were relegated.

Walker, who is from Shipley, Yorkshire, was initially arrested in 2015.

The first proceedings against him of attempting to engage in sexual activity were dismissed last year.

A second charge of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

But this charge was dropped when no evidence was offered against him.

Walker, 25, had denied all the charges.

After the hearing he said: “I am delighted by the decision that the Crown Prosecution Service has taken to offer no evidence against me and to accept, as I have always maintained, that I was entirely innocent of any wrongdoing.

“Due to a series of errors made by the CPS I have now had to endure facing criminal charges relating to the same allegation twice and on each occasion those charges have been dismissed.

“As a result I have had to endure adverse publicity and have been placed under considerable and unjustified stress.

“If the police had properly investigated the case these charges would never have been brought and it is only because my legal team supplied evidence to the prosecution that proved my innocence that justice has been done.”

Adrienne Gower, head of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit at CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “We have a duty to continuously review all our cases.

“New material was recently brought to our attention and has now been assessed. We concluded in the light of this new material that there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction and so the case was dropped.”