Rugby players get wrapping for shoppers

Shoppers have been given the opportunity to have their Christmas shopping wrapped by their rugby idols.

St Helens RFC’s Joe Greenwood and Theo Fages were on hand at Church Square Shopping Centre last week to help wrap Christmas presents.

Joe Greenwood and Theo Fages wrapping the Christmas presents

The service was free but visitors were able donate to the appeal fund of Kaycee Bradshaw, a local four-year-old who suffers from Batten Disease, a degenerative disorder that affects the nervous system.

All of the money raised will help to transport Kaycee and her parents to and from London as she is treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Church Square Centre Manager, Steve Brogan, said: “It was great to have Joe and Theo swap the pitch for presents when they visited last Thursday. The duo proved popular as they wrapped gifts and signed shirts for a number of Saints fans in the centre and it was a pleasure to have them here.

“They’ve got a long season coming up and I know that they’re very much in the midst of pre-season training so it was great for them to take the time and meet fans at Church Square and we’d love to have them back next Christmas.”