Rugby player arrested after police incident

A rugby league player has been arrested after an incident which left a policeman with a broken wrist.

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats have confirmed that they are investigating after hooker Scott Moore was involved in an incident on Friday morning.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and a serious police assault following the pursuit in Leigh which ended in violence and resulted in a police officer sustaining a broken wrist.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the early hours pursuit started on the East Lancashire Road at 3.55am on Friday after a Mercedes sports car was seen driving at speed.

The pursuit came to an end on Leigh’s Arrow Street where, following a significant struggle with officers, the 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been released on police bail until December 3.

The club issued a statement today, Monday, which reads: “The Club have been made aware over the weekend, of an incident that occurred on early Friday morning involving our player Scott Moore.

“Having spoken to Scott briefly over the weekend, the Club have opened an investigation into the matter, and await further reports from the police.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

One of the officers involved in the incident was also taken to hospital after sustaining a broken wrist.

Police have confirmed that during the incident a taser was deployed.

Residents took to social media reporting a large amount of police activity in the Dakin Road and Arrow Street area.