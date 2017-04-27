Rugby league star to face crown court over SIX offences

A rugby league player will face a judge at the crown court in connection with a string of serious driving offences.

Scott Moore, of Ranworth Drive in Lowton, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to face six charges yesterday.

The prosecution alleges that Bradford Bulls player Moore, 29, was driving dangerously along the East Lancs Road and on several streets in Eccles and Leigh on October 14 last year.

He is also charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a policeman and assaulting two officers with the intent of resisting arrest.

He is also accused of possessing a Taser, with the prosecution alleging he got hold of the weapon during the struggle with police, and driving a Mercedes E-series Sport without insurance.

The court heard the incidents happened during and after a police chase.

Moore did not enter any pleas during the brief hearing, where he was represented by Ged Fraser.

Katie Beattie represented the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in court.

Moore will now appear at Bolton Crown Court on May 24. He was released on unconditional bail.

Moore has also played for St Helens, Huddersfield, Castleford, Wakefield and London Broncos during his sporting career.