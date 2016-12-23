Robbery suspect bailed as third man questioned

A man accused of carrying out a robbery at a church has been bailed.

The 34-year-old from St Helens, who was taken into custody in connection with an incident at Vincent de Paul Church has been released with conditions attached until the new year.

Further enquiries into the robbery are ongoing.

Merseyside Police have confirmed a second man, aged 27 and from the St Helens area, has been released but a third suspect has now been arrested.

The 26-year-old from St Helens was taken to a police station to be questioned on Thursday December 22.