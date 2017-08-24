Road closure after bus ploughs through wall

A busy road has been closed and a bus driver taken to hospital after the bus he was driving smashed into a wall and trapped a car.

Officers were called to Rainford Road, Windle Island at 8.25am following reports a single decker bus had been involved in a collision with a car and a garden wall.

Images show a wrecked car being recovered from the scene.

It is believed that the driver of the bus may have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision and has been taken to hospital.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident and nobody else is believed to have been injured.

An investigation is currently underway.