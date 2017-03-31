RL ace charged after police pursuit

A rugby league player has been charged after a police pursuit in Wigan.

Bradford Bull Scott Moore, 29, of Ranworth Drive, Lowton, is accused of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving without insurance in October 2016 when officers chased a Mercedes sports car on the East Lancashire Road on the outskirts of Wigan, which ended in an incident on Arrow Street, Leigh.

Moore, who has also played for St Helens, Huddersfield, Castleford, Wakefield and London Broncos, is due to appear before Wigan magistrates on Wednesday April 12.