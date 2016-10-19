Rick Astley announces series of ‘forest’ concerts

Rick Astley is set to play a series of live concerts in the heart of forests up and down the length of the country.

The Newton-raised singer is the first artist to announce dates for 2017 as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series promoted by the Forestry Commission where acts perform in spectacular woodland locations around the country.

Soulful-voiced pop icon and multi-million selling artist, Rick Astley has had a lot to celebrate. With his first No 1 album in twenty-nine years, titled ‘50’ the Brit Award winning singer has pulled off one of pop’s most remarkable comebacks.

50 has gone gold and has been well received by fans and critics alike, with singles ‘Keep Singing’ and ‘Angels On My Side’ dominating the airwaves and raking in nearly 1.8m views on VEVO and over 600,000 streams on Spotify.

Astley was just twenty-one years old when he unleashed the iconic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ - few debut singles have had the same impact. It became the UK’s biggest selling single of the year, going on to hit No 1 in 16 countries.

The song became the centrepiece of debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, which sold an astonishing 15 million copies worldwide, cracking the US Top 10 in the process. Holding the distinction of being the

first male solo artist to see his first eight singles reach the UK Top Ten, the hits continued with ‘Together Forever’; ‘She Wants To Dance With Me’; ‘Take Me To Your Heart’; ‘Hold Me In Your Arms’ and ‘Cry For Help’.

Following on from a run of sold out indoor spring ’17 tour dates, at the Forest Live gigs fans can look forward to seeing Rick perform a set of songs from his latest album and greatest hits.

Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences.

Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.

Over Forest Live’s 16 years history, money raised has contributed to a wide range of projects, from wildlife conservation to making improvements for visitors.

With everything required for a great night out, including full catering and bar facilities, the gigs are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere.

Rick Astley said: “2017 sees me celebrating 30 years in the music business since my first No 1 hit. I can’t wait to perform as a part of Forest Live and I really hope you can make one of the

dates to enjoy the experience with me.”

Rick Astley plus guests

Friday 16 June: Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Saturday 17 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos

Friday 23 June: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, North Yorks

Saturday 1 July: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk

Sunday 2 July: Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire

Saturday 8 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs

Tickets £36.50 (plus £4.15 booking fee) go on sale at 9.00am Friday 21 October from the Forestry Commission box office tel: 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music