Revealed: Which St Helens schools contain asbestos

Around two-thirds of schools in St Helens contain asbestos, the Reporter has discovered.
Some 60 secondary and primaries have asbestos within their buildings, according to officials council records.
The mineral was once commonly used in construction because of its strength, sound absorption and resistance to fire and heat.
Today it is banned in many countries after it was discovered that prolonged inhalation of asbestos fibers can cause serious and fatal illnesses, including mesothelioma cancer.
However, many schools built before the 1980s contain asbestos, often mixed with cement, and safety experts say asbestos dust can enter the air if work is done to the buildings.
According to campaign group Asbestos.com: “When maintenance work disturbs these materials, or they start to deteriorate over time, asbestos dust can enter the air and be inhaled.
“Exposure to the dust puts teachers and students at increased risk for mesothelioma, lung cancer and other serious lung conditions.”
Three of the borough’s biggest secondary schools, Rainhil High, De La Salle and Haydock High, are all recorded as having or presumed to have asbestos.
The council records were uncovered by the Reporter following a Freedom of Information request.
Council chiefs keep records of which schools contain asbestos and then make a decision on whether to remove the mineral or leave it and monitor it.
Does your child’s school have asbestos? Scroll the list below to find out...
No Asbestos
Allanson Street Primary School Space for Sports and Arts Facility
Billinge Chapel End Childrens Centre
Bleak Hill Primary School
Central Link Children’s Centre
Cowley International College
Eccleston Mere Primary Childrens Centre
Four Ways Childrens Centre
Hope Academy
Lansbury Bridge School
Legh Vale [Haydock] Childrens Centre
Lyme Community Primary School
Mill Green School
Moss Bank Childrens Centre
Napier Street Schools Psychological Service
Newton Le Willows Childrens Centre
Nutgrove Methodist Aided Primary School
Rainford CE Childrens Centre
Rainford High Technology College
Rainhill Nursery Childrens Centre
Rectory Childrens Centre Outreach Base
St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School Outdoor Changing Facility
St Austins CP School
St Thomas of Canterbury CP School
Sutton Academy
Sutton Manor Primary School Shining Lights Centre
Thatto Heath Childrens Centre
The Bridge Centre
The Grove
Windlehurst Cottages Children’s Centre Outreach Base
Asbestos confirmed or presumed
Allanson Street Primary School - Main Building
Ashurst Primary School
Birchley St Marys CP School
Blackbrook St Marys CP School
Broad Oak Community Primary School
Carr Mill Primary School
Chapel End Primary School
Corpus Christie CP School
Cowley International College (6th Form block)
De La Salle High School
Eaves Primary School
Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School
Eccleston Mere Primary School
English Martrys CP School
Garswood Primary School
Grange Valley Primary School
Haydock High School
Holy Cross CP School
Holy Spirit CP School
Launchpad Centre
Legh Vale Primary Early Years & Childcare Centre
Longton Lane Community Primary School
Merton Bank Primary School
Newton Le Willows Primary School
Oakdene Primary School
Parish CE School
Penkford School
Pupil Referral Service
Queens Park CE URC Primary School
Rainford Brook Lodge Community Primary School
Rainford CE Primary School
Rainhill Community Nursery School
Rainhill High School Media Arts College
Rectory CE School
Rivington Primary School
Robins Lane Community Primary School
Sherdley Primary School
St Aidens CE School
St Annes CP School
St Anns CE School
St Augustines High School
St Bartholomews CP School
St Cuthberts College
St James CE School
St John Vianney CP School
St Julies CP School
St Mary & St Thomas CE School
St Marys Infants School
St Marys Junior School
St Peters & St Pauls School
St Peters CE School
St Teresas CP School
St Theresas CP School
Sutton Manor Community Primary School
Sutton Oak CE Primary School
Thatto Heath Community Primary School
The District CE Primary School
The Napier Inclusion Centre
Wargrave CE Primary School
Willow Tree Primary School