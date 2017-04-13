Revealed: Which St Helens schools contain asbestos

Around two-thirds of schools in St Helens contain asbestos, the Reporter has discovered.

Some 60 secondary and primaries have asbestos within their buildings, according to officials council records.

The mineral was once commonly used in construction because of its strength, sound absorption and resistance to fire and heat.

Today it is banned in many countries after it was discovered that prolonged inhalation of asbestos fibers can cause serious and fatal illnesses, including mesothelioma cancer.

However, many schools built before the 1980s contain asbestos, often mixed with cement, and safety experts say asbestos dust can enter the air if work is done to the buildings.

According to campaign group Asbestos.com: “When maintenance work disturbs these materials, or they start to deteriorate over time, asbestos dust can enter the air and be inhaled.

“Exposure to the dust puts teachers and students at increased risk for mesothelioma, lung cancer and other serious lung conditions.”

Three of the borough’s biggest secondary schools, Rainhil High, De La Salle and Haydock High, are all recorded as having or presumed to have asbestos.

The council records were uncovered by the Reporter following a Freedom of Information request.

Council chiefs keep records of which schools contain asbestos and then make a decision on whether to remove the mineral or leave it and monitor it.

Does your child’s school have asbestos? Scroll the list below to find out...

No Asbestos

Allanson Street Primary School Space for Sports and Arts Facility

Billinge Chapel End Childrens Centre

Bleak Hill Primary School

Central Link Children’s Centre

Cowley International College

Eccleston Mere Primary Childrens Centre

Four Ways Childrens Centre

Hope Academy

Lansbury Bridge School

Legh Vale [Haydock] Childrens Centre

Lyme Community Primary School

Mill Green School

Moss Bank Childrens Centre

Napier Street Schools Psychological Service

Newton Le Willows Childrens Centre

Nutgrove Methodist Aided Primary School

Rainford CE Childrens Centre

Rainford High Technology College

Rainhill Nursery Childrens Centre

Rectory Childrens Centre Outreach Base

St Augustine of Canterbury Catholic High School Outdoor Changing Facility

St Austins CP School

St Thomas of Canterbury CP School

Sutton Academy

Sutton Manor Primary School Shining Lights Centre

Thatto Heath Childrens Centre

The Bridge Centre

The Grove

Windlehurst Cottages Children’s Centre Outreach Base

Asbestos confirmed or presumed

Allanson Street Primary School - Main Building

Ashurst Primary School

Birchley St Marys CP School

Blackbrook St Marys CP School

Broad Oak Community Primary School

Carr Mill Primary School

Chapel End Primary School

Corpus Christie CP School

Cowley International College (6th Form block)

De La Salle High School

Eaves Primary School

Eccleston Lane Ends Primary School

Eccleston Mere Primary School

English Martrys CP School

Garswood Primary School

Grange Valley Primary School

Haydock High School

Holy Cross CP School

Holy Spirit CP School

Launchpad Centre

Legh Vale Primary Early Years & Childcare Centre

Longton Lane Community Primary School

Merton Bank Primary School

Newton Le Willows Primary School

Oakdene Primary School

Parish CE School

Penkford School

Pupil Referral Service

Queens Park CE URC Primary School

Rainford Brook Lodge Community Primary School

Rainford CE Primary School

Rainhill Community Nursery School

Rainhill High School Media Arts College

Rectory CE School

Rivington Primary School

Robins Lane Community Primary School

Sherdley Primary School

St Aidens CE School

St Annes CP School

St Anns CE School

St Augustines High School

St Bartholomews CP School

St Cuthberts College

St James CE School

St John Vianney CP School

St Julies CP School

St Mary & St Thomas CE School

St Marys Infants School

St Marys Junior School

St Peters & St Pauls School

St Peters CE School

St Teresas CP School

St Theresas CP School

Sutton Manor Community Primary School

Sutton Oak CE Primary School

Thatto Heath Community Primary School

The District CE Primary School

The Napier Inclusion Centre

Wargrave CE Primary School

Willow Tree Primary School