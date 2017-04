Revealed: How clean is you favourite takeaway?

How clean is your favourite takeaway or restaurant? Today, we publish the latest set of inspection findings by the Food Standards Agency.

Among those doing well in the rating are Cool Trader in St Mary’s Market, which receive five stars, while M ‘n’ S Late Shop in Cooper Street received just one star.

Find how your favourite eaterie fared by scrolling down:

The George HotelThe George, 8 George Street, St Helens WA10 1BURecently inspected - new rating coming soon 4 (Good)

Rockware 137 Shaw Street, St Helens, WA10 1EN 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Union Inn 145 Hall Street, St Helens, WA10 1EP Recently inspected - new rating coming soon 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

The Green Room 17-19 Duke Street, St Helens, WA10 2JE 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Duke of Cambridge 27-29 Duke Street, St Helens, WA10 2JE 5 (Very Good)

Bus Stop News,Bus Stop Newagents, Corporation Street, St Helens WA10 1ED 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

College Street Post Office 89 College Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1TP 4 (Good)

St Helens Sea Cadets The Barracks, Mill Street, St Helens WA10 2BB 4 (Good)

Cricketers Arms, Peter Street, St Helens, WA10 2EB 5 (Very Good)

Windle Labour Club, 15 Dentons Green Lane, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2QFRecently inspected - new rating coming soon 2 (Improvement Necessary)

Cool Trader 10 St Marys Market, St Marys Arcade, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1AW 5 (Very Good)

Westheads 45 St Marys Market, St Marys Arcade, St Helens WA10 1AW 5 (Very Good)

The Swan Hotel Swan Hotel, Corporation Street, St Helens WA10 1ED 4 (Good)

St Teresa’s School St Teresas R C Primary School, Devon Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 4HX 5 (Very Good)

Citadel Arts Centre The Citadel Arts Centre, Waterloo Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1PX 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Pizza Chef Pizza Chef Ltd, 25 Baldwin Street, St Helens WA10 2RS 5 (Very Good)

West Park Rugby Club, West Park Rugby Union Football, Prescot Road, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 3AG 4 (Good)

Lowe House Mens Club, Crab Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2BE 4 (Good)

St.Helens YMCA, Ymca Building, North Road, St Helens WA10 2TJ 5 (Very Good)

Sprayhurst Social Club, Boundary Road, St Helens, WA10 2LR 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Wilkinsons, 1 Cotham Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1SB 5 (Very Good)

The Ice Bar, 58 Ormskirk Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2TF 4 (Good)

Darkstar Laser Ltd, Logic House, Central Street, St Helens WA10 1TZ 5 (Very Good)

Cafe Zinho, The Hardshaw Centre, St Helens, WA10 1EB 5 (Very Good)

The Venue, Ground Floor, 17-19 Westfield Street, St Helens WA10 1QA 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Tanan’s Fish & Chips, 27 Westfield Street, St Helens, WA10 1QA 5 (Very Good)

Colours Restaurant, Water Street, St Helens, WA10 1PZ 5 (Very Good)

Yasemin BBQ Greek & Turkish, 10 Cotham Street, St Helens, WA10 1SA 5 (Very Good)

Eccleston Mere Primary SchoolSaleswood Avenue, Eccleston, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 5NG 5 (Very Good)

Shillong Indian Takeaway 127 Duke Street, St Helens, WA10 2JGRecently inspected - new rating coming soon 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Aldi Stores Ltd, Aldi Supermarket, 7 Highpoint, St Helens WA10 1QT 5 (Very Good)

Eccleston Arms Bar and Grill156 Prescot Road, St Helens, WA10 3TU 5 (Very Good)

Abbeyford Childrens Home, 16 Rainford Road, Dentons Green, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 6BS 5 (Very Good)

Waterfields Ltd, 12 Hardshaw Centre, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1EB 5 (Very Good)

Christian Life Centre,Atherton Street, St Helens, WA10 2DT 5 (Very Good)

Coco’s Bar, Upper Floors, 5-11 Westfield Street, St Helens WA10 1QA 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Hard Lane News, 111 Hard Lane, St Helens, WA10 6PP 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Rivington Primary School, Tennis Street North, Dentons Green, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 6LF 5 (Very Good)

E & C Greenall, 100 Duke Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2JNRecently inspected - new rating coming soon 4 (Good)

Crumbs Catering, 14 North Road, St Helens, WA10 2TL 5 (Very Good)

Waterfields Ltd, 100 Cambridge Road, St Helens, WA10 4HA 4 (Good)

Waterfields Ltd, 27 Church Street, St Helens, WA10 1AX 4 (Good)

Frans News & Booze, 168 Knowsley Road, St Helens, WA10 4PY 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

Yang Xing Restaurant, 91-95 Duke Street, St Helens, WA10 2JG 4 (Good)

Cafe Millais, The Millennium Centre, Corporation Street, St Helens WA10 1HJ 5 (Very Good)

Limassol Restaurant, Limassol Taverna, 17 Baldwin Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 2RS 4 (Good)

Arriva St Helens, 2 Catapult Too, Parade Street, St Helens WA10 1LX 5 (Very Good)

St Julie’s County Primary School, St Julies R C Primary School, Brooklands Road, Eccleston, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 5HG 5 (Very Good)

Asda, Asda Superstore, Kirkland Street, St Helens WA10 2EF 5 (Very Good)

Appetites, 38 Hall Street, St Helens, WA10 1DL 5 (Very Good)

Poundbakery, 7 Church Street, St Helens, WA10 1BA 4 (Good)

Seven Stars Inn, Millbrook Lane, Eccleston, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 4QZ 4 (Good)

Imperial, 18-22 Ormskirk Street, St Helens, WA10 1BJ 5 (Very Good)

Balti Spice, 113 Duke Street, St Helens, WA10 2JG 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

St Helens College Nursery, St Helens College, Brook Street, St Helens WA10 1PZ 5 (Very Good)

United Reformed Church, Ormskirk Street United Reformed, Ormskirk Street, St Helens WA10 1BQ 5 (Very Good)

Galloways, Galloways Bakers Ltd, 6 Ormskirk Street, St Helens WA10 1BH 4 (Good)

Sure Start Central Link Childrens Centre, Central Link Childrens Centre, Westfield Street, St Helens WA10 1QF 5 (Very Good)

The Co-operative Food, 98 Cambridge Road, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 4HA 3 (Generally Satisfactory)

M ‘n’ S Late Shop, 24 Cooper Street, St Helens, WA10 2BQ 1 (Major Improvement Necessary)