Residents exposed to hazardous materials at care home

A St Helens care home has been rated as inadequate after inspectors found elderly residents were often unsafe and exposed to hazardous materials.

The Care Quality Commission found Eccleston Court Care home had no registered manager within the service during their June inspection.

And during that review inspectors found a number of breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.

They also found a number of shocking examples of poor care which placed residents at risk.

They included:

* An oven being used in a communal area to cook food

* Adequate action not taken to correct this, despite a near miss

* Cupboards containing cleaning materials and alcohol left unlocked

The report added: “People were not always treated with dignity and respect.

“Staff did not always work in a person-centred way and we observed examples where people living with sensory impairments were treated in an undignified manner.

“People’s family members did not always feel welcome within the service and some of them commented that they felt there may be reprisals from making a complaint.

“Staff took their breaks in communal areas; these areas were meant for people using the service, which gave the environment a feel of being orientated to meet the needs of staff rather than the people they care for.”

The damning report into the Holme Road care home was first published in July but has only recently come to light.

A follow-up CQC inspection and subsequent report is expected before the end of the year.