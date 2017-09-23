Readers’ fury at vile Aidan McAteer’s Instagram boast

Reporter readers have reacted with anger, mixed with relief, that vile Aidan McAteer has had his prison sentence extended.

McAteer, jailed for nine years for knocking down and killing four-year-old Violet-Grace Youens, had posted an image on Instagram, breaking prison rules.

Cowardly McAteer captured on CCTV fleeing the scene of the crash which killed Violet-Grace Youens and left her grandmother Angela French with life-changing injuries

The 24-year-old is perhaps the most reviled man in St Helens after he ploughed into little Violet-Grace and her grandmother Angela French as they crossed Prescot Road.

McAteer, of Prescot, then ran off and later fled to Holland.

And while the Minister of Justice would not reveal how long extra he must serve, readers were nonetheless pleased cocky McAteer had been caught and punished.

Andrea Leach, however, wrote on our Facebook page that his initial nine year sentence was not long enough.

Violet-Grace Youens

“They should throw away key,” she posted. “Not long after he was sent down I remember his friends posting in a group, how much of a good boy he is.

“Yeah whatever, if he was a good boy, why did he steal a car and then kill a lovely little girl. Who should have had her life ahead of her and injured her grandmother.

“He’s nothing but scum of the earth.”

Peter Owens shared a similar sentiment.

He posted: “New idea ... give ‘em 50 years in jail and gradually reduce it if we must for good behaviour, remorse, and for doing things that might benefit others.”

Adam Harris-Toole agreed. “Times like this the death penalty should be available,” he wrote. “Waste of taxpayers money that could be going to help the future.”

Barbara Swift added: “Serves the moron right. He should get everything thrown at him, there should be no computers or phones in prisons.”

Rachel Birley summed up the feelings of many when she wrote: “Pure evil - he should never be allowed out!”, while Christine Andrews added: “What a disgusting ... no, I can’t bring myself to say human being.”