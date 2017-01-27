Reader bags stacks of books

A lucky bookworm from St Helens has bagged a stack of books after winning a council run library competition.

Nicola Karunaratne-Diver from Thatto Heath was selected at random to win 24 books made up of novels, children’s picture books, autobiographies and cookery books - all donated by the publishers and authors - as part of a competition throughout Advent.

Through the St Helens Libraries' social media advent calendar, one suggested book a day for customers to enjoy was revealed via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

To enter the competition to win all of the books, entrants were required to ‘like’ ‘comment’ or ‘share’ the calendar on the

Library Services’ social media platforms.

Nicola, a regular library user at Thatto Heath Library, has taken her 17-month-old daughter Grace to the Read and Rhyme time sessions since she was 10 months old.

Nicola said: “I am so happy because I either get library books or buy books from the charity shops. It has been ages since I have had brand new shiny books.”

Sue Williamson, Head of Library Services for St Helens Council, said: “Congratulations to Nicola on winning this competition! The list of books should certainly keep the whole family going for a while.

“This competition has allowed us to bring the wide range of fascinating books we have on offer in our libraries to the attention of the public.”

All the books featured on the advent calendar are also available to borrow from St Helens Libraries, either by calling in to your nearest library or placing a request using the online catalogue (www.sthelens.gov.uk/librarycatalogue).

Customers can then collect their requests from their nearest library when they are available.