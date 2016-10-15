Ranger service fungi foray

St Helens Council’s Ranger Service is inviting residents to join members of the team on two short forays to hunt for local species of mushrooms.

Event-goers will take in the beautiful green scenery at Sidings Lane Local Nature Reserve (Sunday, October 16), and Sankey Valley Country Park (Sunday, October 23) with local fungus expert Tom Ferguson.

Tom and the Rangers will point out the various types of fungi – edible or otherwise – that are present in our local ecosystem, including the colourful but poisonous fly agaric, with its distinctive red cap and white spots.

For each event, meet at the visitor centre at the relevant site at 10am.

Sidings Lane LNR, Rainford, WA11 7SR

Sankey Valley Country Park, Blackbrook, WA11 0AB

Stout footwear and waterproofs are advised in case of inclement weather.

Dogs are welcome on the walk. For more details contact the Ranger Service on 01744 678 073 (Sidings Lane event) or 01477 677 772 (Sankey Valley event).