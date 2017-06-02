Rallying call to take part in fund-raising walk

Fund-raisers are being encouraged to put their best foot forward in a charity walk.

The Stroke Association is hosting a Step Out For Stroke walk at Taylor Park, in St Helens, at 11am on Thursday, June 22.

The family fund-raising event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability, and the charity is calling on people to register now and take part alongside stroke survivors and their families.

The Mayor of St Helens, Coun Joe Pearson, will officially start the walk.

The day will also include lots of family-friendly activities including Phoenix Classic Car Club, as well as stalls from St Helens Carers Centre, British Red Cross and the Healthy Living Team.

Sian Thomas, community and events fund-raiser at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re inviting the whole community to sign-up for our Step Out For Stroke event in St Helens this year and help us make it an event to remember.

“Our Step Out For Stroke events mark a milestone for many stroke survivors taking part and it’s an event that the whole family will enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to seeing some truly inspirational people who will be taking their first steps since their stroke.

“Everyone taking part will be joined by hundreds of people across the UK who are walking to raise vital funds for everyone affected by stroke.”

To find out more and sign up to take part, visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout.