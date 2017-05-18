Rainhill’s Co-op re-opens after £500k makeover

The Co-op in Rainhill is set to re-open this week following a £500,000 makeover to transform the store for the community.

The new-look store, located in Warrington Road, Rainhill, will bring a funding boost to local community groups through its Membership scheme – Members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent benefitting local good causes – good causes initially set to benefit include Rainhill’s Old People’s Luncheon Club.

The new Co-op – which is described as the fastest growing convenience retailer – is set to re-open on Friday, 19 May, and will offer an in-store bakery, Costa coffee dispense, hot food, household and electrical items, alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and essentials.

Rob Gaimey, Store Manager for the new-look Co-op, said: “We are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Rainhill – it is an exciting time for the whole team and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new-look store - the Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

Dan Wood, Area Manager for the Co-op, added: “We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community. Our members can make a difference locally simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its re-launch.

And, students in Rainhill holding the NUS extra card will receive a 10% discount off their groceries.