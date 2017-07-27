Rainhill author’s debut children’s book is published

An author and illustrator born and raised in Rainhill is to release her debut children's book on August 10.

Binx the Jinx is set for release on August 10 via Manchester-based children's publishing house Tiny Tree.

Michelle Hird, who now lives in East London, began the project during her time at University and has been working on it as a passion project ever since.

She pitched the book to publishers in February this year; signing a contract with Tiny Tree shortly after.

Binx the Jinx is the story of a black cat who, after moving to a new town, finds it hard to fit in. The other cats in the neighborhood say he's unlucky and call him a "jinx".

It's not until he meets Gin that he learns he can overcome anything.

Inspired by the classics but unmistakably modern, Binx the Jinx is a story of friendship and triumph that teaches children that it's ok to be different.

Michelle Hird is an author, illustrator and graphic designer.

Although now based in East London, Michelle was born and raised in Rainhill and her upbringing is layered throughout Binx the Jinx.

Michelle’s first children’s book, Binx was written during her time at University and has been a passion project ever since.