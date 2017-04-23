Rainford to host it’s first-ever music festival

Rainford is all set to rock into the summer with a first ever Music Festival.

The Picnic in the Park event - which takes place on Saturday, June 3 - is a collaboration between Rainford Rangers Football Club, Rainford Tennis Club, Rainford Cricket Club and Rainford Boys Brigade and Girls Association, four organisations providing massive sporting, community and adventure opportunities for the youngsters of Rainford and surrounding areas.

Titors Insignia

The event features live music from a number of bands including SisterJ, The Ultra 90’s Crew, Titors Insignia and Chasing Crows with more acts soon to be announced.

This is an event for all the family. Festival goers are invited to bring their own picnics including liquid refreshment, although no glasses are allowed.

The Festival organisers Phil and Tara Thomas, whose family are involved in all the organisations, brought everyone together to create a fun filled event to benefit each one.

“It’s something we have thought about for a while” said Phil.

“All the clubs have a common goal and do lots for the kids so we have got together to provide what we hope will be a great day for the village.

“With the help of a top event company and the excellent support of the Parish and St Helens Councils we are ready to go.”

Tickets are now on sale (with a limited amount free for children) through the website: www.rainfordfestival.co.uk/tickets