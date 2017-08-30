Rainford students head for African adventure

A group of year 12 students from Rainford Sixth Form have spent a two-week adventure in Ghana, West Africa.

The students have been busy fundraising throughout the year to fund their volunteering trip which will see them build Ghana’s first ever STEM centre.

This will be the fourth year Rainford Sixth Form has supported the UK charity Book Cycle by teaming up with Ghanaian charity Thrive Africa.

Book Cycle is a local volunteer-run charity which seeks to empower children and adults at home and abroad through the provision of free books.

Thrive Africa uses volunteers to turn community spaces and classrooms into libraries by painting and building furniture in Ghana.

Last week, the Sixth Form sent a massive container of books and STEM equipment to Ghana ahead of the trip, thanks to donations from teachers, students, AJ Bell, Cowley International College and STEM Learning UK.

Year 12 student Tara Butler, one of the students heading to Ghana, says: “Our group of twelve students have spent the last year fundraising for the trip and are set to depart mid-July.

“For the past four years Rainford Sixth Form has supported the UK charity ‘Book Cycle’ by teaming up with the Ghanaian charity ‘Thrive Africa’ to provide libraries for schools in Ghana.

“This year our aim is to create Ghana’s first ‘STEM’ (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) centre and equip it with class sets of textbooks, STEM resources and equipment.”

The STEM facility and equipment will then be loaned out to local schools in Ghana and invite classes to visit the centre. The centre will then cater for 350 schools, as it is the biggest district in the region.

Tara adds: “The whole group aspires to positively impact the lives of the young children, hoping to give them the same opportunities in Ghana as we receive back home.”

Catherine Benbow, Head of Sixth Form, added: “This trip is just one of the many enrichment initiatives we offer to our sixth formers to give them a rounded, balanced education which develops students both academically and socially.”