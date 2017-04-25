‘Rainbow’ pride police car to patrol streets of St Helens

A ‘rainbow’ coloured police car is set to take to the streets of St Helens in an effort to increase the reporting of hate crime.

Merseyside Police will launch the ‘Police with Pride’ patrol car on Monday, April 24, and the vehicle will be used like any other operational response car to attend the full range of incidents across the region.

Unlike traditional white, blue and yellow police cars, the vehicle features the colours of the Rainbow Flag and will display the Crimestoppers logo and Stop Hate UK website address.

The car will also be used at a variety of community events including LGBT events such as Liverpool Pride, International Day Against Homophobia Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) events and Homotopia to represent the force.

The car was officially launched on Thursday at Merseyside Police HQ at a ceremony attended by Crimestoppers, Stop Hate UK and the Police and Crime Commissioner, as well as a number of partner agencies and community members.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Cooke said: “While it’s out and about on the roads of Merseyside, it is hoped the car will grab the attention of everyone who sees it.

“We know hate crime in all its forms is under-reported. We believe any step that shows in a visible way that we support those members of our communities most likely to be the victims of hate crime is a positive one.

“This car will not just attend hate crime incidents, it will be seen out and about going to all manner of incidents and we hope that it will stimulate conversations with the communities we go into.

“This is not a one-off gesture - the car is just one of the many ways in which Merseyside Police show our support for victims of hate crime across Merseyside.

“We hope this will encourage more victims of hate crime to come forward and report incidents to the police, and also further increase engagement with the public.”

Anyone with information about hate crime should contact Merseyside Police on 101 or Stop Hate Crime’s 24-hour helpline on 0800 138 1625.