Queen’s award for Thatto Heath Crusaders

A St Helens amateur rugby league team has landed a prestigious award.

Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC were announced as this year’s recipients of the Queens Award for Voluntary Service.

The award bestowed upon the club by the Queen is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK, and recognises the efforts of all of the volunteers across the club, both on and off the field.

It is believed to be the first time the Queens Award has been presented to a rugby league club.

Chairman Mike Denning said: “We are so very proud of all the hard work our volunteers do in the third sector, which is unpaid, and at many times, unrecognised.

“A club is unfairly judged only by its success on the field, but we all have to be much more than a successful sports club.

“We recognise that in good and bad times, we have an influence on our local communities and take our roles very seriously. Our volunteers are the best in the UK at what they do and this award is a testimony to every person who is volunteering at the club or has contributed in any way in the past.”

Mr Denning added: Anybody can play rugby, but it takes a class team to be recognised by your country for its endeavours. We thank and praise all who give their time and energy selflessly.”