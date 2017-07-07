Quad bike pests arrested in Fleet Lane

Police in St Helens have arrested a man and woman in connection with illegal and nuisance of off-road motorbikes.

At around midday on Thursday, a man was stopped by officers patrolling on Fleet Lane. He was pushing a Yamaha motorcycle which was established as having been stolen from an address in St Helens on Sunday, 2 July.

Further enquiries at an nearby address led to the recovery of a Keeway superbike, which it was established had been stolen from a burglary in Bury and and was previously suspected of making off from police. A suspected stolen quad bike was also seized from the location.

A 36-year-old man from St Helens and a 35-year-old woman from St Helens were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, and have been released pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke, leading the force’s Operation Brookdale, said: “We are delighted to have removed more bikes from the streets, and will be able to reunite them with their lawful owners. If anyone recognises the quad bike, please contact us and we can do the same.

“I would like to thank our communities for continuing to provide us with information, so we can take such positive action in your area.”

Anyone who has any information on the illegal and nuisance use and storage of off-road motorbikes can speak to local officers, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Information can also be provided via their online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online