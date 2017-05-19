Pupils showcase their creative side

Pupils from St Helens Council’s Tuition Service have been showing off their arty side after producing artwork to help brighten up Hope House.

Following a pupil-organised charity event before Christmas which saw winter packs distributed for the town’s homeless, pupils Anais Grierson, 13, Ellie Taylor, 13, Emily Philbin,16 and Kay Foster, 16. decided they would create some art work to help brighten up Hope House in Church Street, a provision for the homeless, those at risk of homelessness and substance misusers.

Together with Transpire Art - a group that use art to support young people struggling with their emotional health – the students, who are unable to access mainstream schools due to complex and/or medical needs, produced bright and colourful canvases inspired by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, which are now proudly displayed in the Urban Café which provides essential

nutritional and personal care, including breakfast club, emergency food hampers, shower and laundry facilities.

Denise Clayton, Head of Alternative Provision, said: "The pupils at Tuition access many different initiatives, while staff employ numerous innovative methods to support the emotional health of the young people in our care.

“This is another example of how we utilise every area of the curriculum to link to community groups and support the development of the whole child."