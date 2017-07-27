Pupils rewarded for helping make school safer

Primary school pupils from 19 schools across St Helens have been rewarded for helping to make their schools a safer place after taking on roles as Deputy and Junior Road Safety Officers.

Almost 50 pupils from 13 schools across the borough attended a recent celebration event at St Helens Town Hall -organised and hosted by St Helens Council’s Road Safety Team - to celebrate their achievements in promoting road safety within their schools.

At the event, pupils took part in several workshops to showcase their work throughout the year, and to come up with ideas for the next academic year to further improve road safety education.

Each pupil was then presented with a certificate and memento by St Helens Council’s Head of Traffic, Urban Traffic Control & Road Safety, George Houghton – while school staff received a certificate to display in their school.

St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety Councillor Lisa Preston said: “The importance of road safety can never be over-emphasised – and it’s vital that we engage with children as early as possible in their lives.

“The Junior Road Safety Officers programme is a great way of getting schoolchildren thinking about road safety, discussing it with their friends and coming up with new ideas to promote it.”