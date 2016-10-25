Pumpkin carving classes at supermarket

Supermarket employees will teach St Helens residents the traditional Halloween craft of pumpkin carving.

Morrisons in St Helens are putting on the tutorials at its Baxters Lane store on Thursday October 27 and Friday October 28.

We know that some of our customers dread the annual carving, so we thought it useful to roll out our greengrocers who can help Stephen Bishop

The supermarket’s greengrocers will create masterpieces, share preparation and carving tips, answer questions and pass on a few insider tricks of the trade to make pumpkins look their best on the night.

Morrisons took the step of putting on the classes after research revealed 64 per cent of parents were worried about their pumpkin-carving ability, with 60 per cent feeling under pressure to create superb spooky crafts for their children.

Morrisons St Helens store manager Stephen Bishop said: “Halloween is a big occasion for our customers with the perfect pumpkin taking centre stage in most UK households.

“We know that some of our customers dread the annual carving, so we thought it useful to roll out our greengrocers who can help turn their pumpkins into the perfect ghouls, ghosts, witches and Jack-o’-Lanterns.

“We hope our classes, stencils and online tutorials will help make carving easier.”

In the research 43 per cent of parents said they are not at all confident when it comes to pumpkin carving, with the average parent due to spend 2 hours and 21 minutes on Halloween preparation this year.

The research also revealed that one in five parents admit to buying two pumpkins in case they need to start again, with five per cent being reduced to tears by the process.

Almost half of the parents quizzed attributed the increased pressure for the perfect pumpkin to the explosion of carving masterpieces shared on social media by friends and neighbours.

Morrisons has also created an online how-to video and a series of stencils for 30-minute monster masterpieces and last-minute miracles at www.morrisons.com/pumpkins

The pumpkin-carving classes at Morrisons’ St Helens store are on Thursday October 27 and Friday October 28 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.