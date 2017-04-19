Pub to re-open after refurbishment

A Newton-le-Willows pub has reopened after a major refurbishment which has transformed its look both inside and out.

A significant investment in the Oak Tree pub has seen the entire building revamped with an exciting new menu unveiled at the same time.

Owned by Greene King, the business is run by John and Linda Boardman and the pub’s complete makeover includes a revamped kitchen, new fixed seating and the additional of an accessible toilet.

The pub will continue to offer regular live music and aims to maintain the same community spirit it had before its freshening up.

John Boardman, licensee of the Oak Tree pub, said: “We are really enjoying showing off the changes to the pub and already we have had a lot of positive feedback from our regular customers as well some new faces.

“We are family friendly and want people to make us their local. We have spent money on the kitchen and added to our food offer with a fantastic range of new dishes. The refurbishment has given the place a really modern feel.”

Clive Chesser, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “The investment we have made in this pub has made a major difference to its look and feel and we look forward to customers enjoying the changes.

“We are delighted to be bringing out the potential of this pub and will continue to offer our support as it re-establishes itself at the heart of the local community.”

For more information about the pub please visit www.theoaktreepubnewton.co.uk.