Pryce lifts the lid on career

Leon Pryce has lifted the lid off his trophy-ladened and sometimes controversial

Rugby League career in a no-punches-pulled autobiography entitled ‘Pryceless: The Leon Pryce Story.’

Pryce, who announcing his retirement earlier in the summer after nearly 20 years in the sport, spent the most successful spells of his career at home-town club Bradford Bulls and then St Helens - winning four Super League titles, five Challenge Cup victories and three World Challenge crowns.

It makes a fascinating read and any fans wanting to purchase a copy will need to head to the Totally Wicked Stadium ahead of Friday’s game against Hull FC - one of Pryce’s other clubs - where the mercurial stand-off will be on hand to put his signature to the book.

Costing £20, the autobiography will be on sale in the Super Store and the hospitality lounges between 5.30pm and 7pm.

TWO of Saints’ latest recruits - head coach Justin Holbrook and fellow Aussie Ben Barba - will be joined by club skipper Jon Wilkin and second rower Zeb Taia at a special night at the Totally Wicked Stadium where fans will be able to hear their thoughts on a wide range of issues.

The Robinson’s Brewery sponsored event also involves a two course meal and will be held in the 1873 Lounge on Wednesday, July 12, at 7pm. Tickets are priced £40 but are also available at £35 for 2017 members.

Further detail by telephoning 01744 455053.