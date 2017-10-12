Probe into crash after police crash

An investigation has been launched following a police chase in St Helens which ended in a collision.
The crash happened at around 10.10am on Wednesday at Rainford Road after a police patrol vehicle pursued a green Vauxhall Corsa, which had been stolen.
The stolen car was later involved in a collision with a grey Mercesdes car on North John Street.
The Mercedes driver was assessed by paramedics but declined further treatment.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle and drug driving.
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of allowing herself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.
They have been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact MSOC Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 6475/6474 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
