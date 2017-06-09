Prescot Festival celebrates award win

The Prescot Fesitval has been honoured on the eve of its 13th annual festival.

Prescot Town Council made the Prescot Festival of Music & the Arts the proud recipient of the first ever Prescot Community Group of the Year award.

The 10-day programme opens on Friday 16 June with Lancashire’s number one-ranked brass band, Leyland Band. To tie in with the Lancastrian theme, a traditional hot pot—courtesy of Cottom’s—will be served on the night.

The concert kicks off over a week of events, including appearances from the Phoenix Concert Orchestra, the Band of the Yorkshire Regiment and Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral Girl Choristers, as well as schools competitions and exhibitions.

“It is always a great encouragement to our hard-working volunteers and performers to be honoured with an award,” said Artistic Director Dr Robert Howard.

“The show of appreciation really spurs us on in our goal of bringing quality arts and music to everyone in our community.”

Robert, a former Prescot School student who is now Assistant Head of Music Faculty at St Edward’s College, was recently recognised by the British Arts Festivals Association with an award for his ‘Exceptional Service.’

The Prescot Festival runs from Friday 16 to Sunday 25 June. Full details of this year’s programme, along with ticket information, are online at www.prescotfestival.co.uk.