Prekkie’s bridge to light up for Charlie Gard

Council chiefs in St Helens have arranged to light the Steve Prescott Bridge up blue tonight (Monday) as a symbol of solidarity to Charlie Gard’s family.

The 10-month-old, who has a rare terminal illness called mitochondrial depletion syndrome which causes muscle weakness and brain damage, has made international headlines as his family battle for the continuation of his care.

A number of Merseyside landmarks, including St. George’s Hall and the Cunard Building, were also lit blue earlier this week to support of the Gard family.