Prayers answered at annual Rosary procession

Despite a forecast of bad weather, families and individuals, young and old, took part in this local tradition on the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, again numbering in the hundreds.

Prayers must have been answered as the rain stayed off!

Led by Bishop Rev. John Rawsthorne and the Mayor and Mayoress of St Helens, Councillor Joe Pearson and Mrs. Sylvia Pearson, together with other local clergy, the Procession wound its way up Church Street, Ormskirk Street, Barrow Street, via the Town Hall Piazza to Corporation Street then North Road, arriving

on this occasion at St Mary’s, Lowe House church.

During the Procession, decades of the Holy Rosary were recited for a number of intentions - local, national and world-wide, including the family, youth, sanctity of life from conception to natural death, relief of unemployment, relief from disease and famine and the progression of the Sainthood causes for Passionists

Blessed Dominic Barberi and Mother Elizabeth Prout, both of whom are buried at Sutton. A particular intention this year was for peace in the Middle East - especially Syria, Iraq and The Holy Land and for refugees from these conflicts.

The Procession concluded with the traditional sung Benediction service, celebrated by the Bishop. During his short Homily, Bishop John highlighted our Rosary prayers for suffering in the world and how the Benediction service reminds us in The Sacred Host that Christ suffered and died to redeem us.

In the Catholic church October is seen as a special month of devotion through The Rosary, to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God (often referred to as ‘Our Lady’).

The St Helens Annual Family Rosary Procession always takes place on the first Sunday in October - which is known as ‘Rosary Sunday’.

The organisers would like thank participants for their continuing presence and express their gratitude to St. John Ambulance and St. Helens Police for their support in making this annual St Helens tradition possible.

Next year’s will take place on Sunday, October 7, 2018, processing to Holy Cross church.