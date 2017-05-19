Praise for healthy eating scheme

St Helens Healthy Living Team hosted an award evening for 19 early years settings, out-of-hours clubs, primary schools and childminders that demonstrate a determination to improve the health of local children and their families.

The Healthy Early Years Status (HEYS) Award is accredited by the Healthy Living Team and commissioned by St Helens Council’s Public Health Team.

The evening showcases the early years settings in which everyone works together to provide children, staff and the wider community with opportunities that promote and protect their health.

There is increasing evidence that the early years setting can play a key role in improving children’s health, by setting strong foundations to help them and their families to make healthy choices both early in life and in the future.

There are five themes a setting must work towards in order to achieve Healthy Early Years Status, including personal, social and health education; emotional health and wellbeing; healthy eating; active play and safety.

Also accredited by the Healthy Living Team, the Tasty Tuck Award is given to the primary schools and out-of-hours providers that best encourage the positive health of children and young people by promoting healthier snacks and drinks before, during and after the school day.

Childminder’s Healthy Eating Awards were presented to some of the borough’s childminders for providing healthy food for the children in their care, and working with parents to further encourage healthy eating within the family.

Congratulating the winners, Councillor Dave Banks, said: “So much hard work goes on behind the scenes in keeping the borough’s children and young people healthy outside of the family unit and it’s important that we recognise and applaud this. I’d like to thank the school, nurseries and childminders for their commitment and dedication.”

For more information visit www.healthysthelens.co.uk or call 0300 300 0103.