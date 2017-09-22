Poo done it? Fake wolf droppings stolen from Knowsley Safari park

Bosses at Knowsley Safari Park are kicking up stink ... after a model poo was swiped from a new visitor exhibition.

Stunned staff only realised the replica wolf and dog dung, which was fixed to wooden plinths in the park’s Woodland Trail, had been made off with.

The bizarre theft happened on the Woodland Trail section of the park.

It forms part of a trail of earthy clues for visitors to the Prescot-based attraction.

The park’s bosses are hoping they shameless ‘pooper-scooper’ will see sense and return the stolen goods.

They are also looking to replace them with more “robust” model which can’t be as easily nicked.

Nikki Mallott, Knowsley Safari’s learning and discovery manager, said: “We have loved spending the summer on the trail of wolves and exploring the woodland with our guests.

“We are hoping it is a practical joke that these fake poos have been taken - as far as souvenirs of a trip to the Safari go, they’d have been better off looking in our gift shop.

“This area is primarily meant for children to enjoy and explore, and of course kids love the ‘yuck’ factor of the poo, so we’re getting new ones made.”

If anyone has information about the plundered poop, staff at the Safari would love to know more about what happened. Get in touch at Lost Plopperty Division, Knowsley Safari, Prescot, Merseyside L34 4AN.