St Helens’ youth council’s manifesto vote

Elected members of the St Helens Youth Council recently returned to the town hall chamber to agree on a manifesto - and form a cabinet tasked with overseeing key duties.

The council – made up four representatives from every secondary school in the borough - voted in De La Salle students Edward Hodgson, Chair; Sam McGuiggan, Deputy Chair; Lucy Rauer, Communications Lead and Sam Pickersgill from Haydock as Secretary.

The four will sit on various committees, along with the rest of the youth council, and work closely with St Helens Council cabinet members and council officers after health and wellbeing, safeguarding, crime and disorder – and learning and leisure were placed at the heart of the youth council's priorities.

Praising the students, St Helens council’s acting leader - and cabinet member for children, families, young people and education, councillor Andy Bowden, said: “The development and progress of the St Helens Youth Council shows the council’s commitment to the voice of our young people, ensuring that young residents are engaged in taking the town forward.”