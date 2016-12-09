St Helens MP warns to social care funding crisis

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer has called for the Government to act now to prevent a funding crisis in the social care.

In St Helens the amount spent on social care has gone down in real terms by nearly a quarter since 2010-11.

Meanwhile, under the proposed budgets for next year, Knowsley Council is set to lose £11m from its Adult Social Care funding.

Ms Rimmer said: “Without appropriate funding we risk failing to meet basic needs for society’s most vulnerable, such as ensuring people are washed, dressed and helped out of bed.

“Unless the Tories properly invest in social care, our NHS and hospitals will come under immense pressure as vulnerable residents are left in hospital for weeks on end when they could be looked after at home.

“As one of the richest countries in the world, we should be affording people the care they need so that they can live their lives with the dignity they deserve. It is disgraceful that the Government wants such a vital service to be operated on a shoestring budget.

“The Chancellor urgently needs to commit to bringing forward much needed funding, and ensure that the social care system is capable of meeting demand in the future through a longer-term settlement.”

Last month, the Care Quality Commission said that social care was approaching “a tipping point”, while the Local Government Association has warned that social care faces an estimated funding gap of an additional £2.6 billion by 2020.

In Parliament, Ms Rimmer has called on the Government to increase social care funding for St Helens and Knowsley in the upcoming Autumn Statement, which will outline the Government’s spending plans.