St Helens MP’s pride in Jo Cox record

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer has spoken of her pride at being asked to take part in a recording of a unique protest song as a tribute to the late MP Jo Cox.

Under the name ‘Friends of Jo Cox featuring MP4, Steve Harley, Ricky Wilson, KT Tunstall and David Gray’ the single is available at https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/you-cant-always-get-what-you/id1182502888

Sales from the song, a cover of the Rolling Stones classic You Can’t Always Get What You Want will raise funds for the launch of the Jo Cox Foundation established after her death.

Marie Rimmer MP said: “It was an honour to join friends and colleagues from across Parliament and beyond to take part in this recording. Jo was a wonderful person and a love of others just poured out of her. She was absolutely devoted to helping the

most vulnerable of people.

“Jo’s death was a tragedy but she has left behind an incredible legacy. To see so many people come together to help raise funds for causes close to Jo’s heart is a testament to the wonderful person she was. I would urge everyone who can to purchase this single and help to support the work of the Jo Cox Foundation.”

Renowned producer Robin Millar, who has worked with countless artists including Sade, Big Country and Everything But The Girl produced the single.

Robin said: “This is essentially a protest record as we believe a piece of music can still make a statement. We wanted to create something to show that Jo Cox’s hugely selfless and energetic campaigning must live on through greater unity.

“Sixteen MPs from across the political spectrum took part alongside our artists to reflect Jo’s belief that more unites us than divides us.

“I hope by making this record we can both honour Jo and help work continue through the Foundation.”

Steve Harley said: “I am not really a political animal. But Jo Cox was a cut above and her legacy should be celebrated. Mrs Cox was a truly special person, and the more I learn about her life and work, the more deeply I admire her.”

KT Tunstall added: "In such a divisive political climate here and abroad, it was an absolute honour to take part in a project that brought so many different people together, Jo Cox's family, the local community, numerous MP's from all over the country and from ALL parties, as well as music artists I very much admire.

“I was grateful to be able to talk with those who knew Jo, and I can only wish I had known her. She sounded like an extraordinary person.

“Many people told me she would have loved what we did making this song; coming together to honour the causes she felt so strongly about, and having so much fun doing it.

“It is a tragic loss that she is gone, but the best way to remember her is to take action, speak up, and be kind.”