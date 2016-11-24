St Helens MP backs Oliver King campaign

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer is lending her support to a campaign launched after the sudden death of a young swimmer.

Ms Rimmer met with the Oliver King Foundation to support their work to increase the number of defibrillators in St Helens.

The foundation was set up following the tragic death of Oliver King, who died aged 12, shortly after winning a school swimming race.

The meeting was held ahead of the The Defibrillators (Availability) Bill, which was introduced to Parliament earlier this month and is due to be debated in January.

Ms Rimmer has given the bill her full support.

She said: “I am proud to become a lifesaving Defibrillator Champion for St Helens South and Whiston. It is vital that we take action to prevent any loss of life where one can be saved.

“I will be working with schools and others to get lifesaving defibrillators in our area, protecting residents of all ages in our community.

“It was interesting to hear from the Foundation about how many lives have been saved, including a caretaker at a school who had only received the defibrillator two weeks earlier.

“I am delighted to be working as a Defibrillator Champion, saving lives is a legacy that we can all be proud of.”

Mark King, father of Oliver King, said: “Five years ago when my son Oliver passed away from this hidden heart condition, we didn’t know that his legacy would reach this far. We are determined to save as many young lives as possible, so that no other family has to suffer a similar loss to that of ours.”