St Helens MP backs National Postal Workers Day

St Helens MP Marie Rimmer is backing a campaign to support the work of postal workers.

She said: “National Postal Workers Day is a chance for businesses and customers across the UK to thank their local postmen and postwomen for their efforts across the year.

“With 12th December being one of the busiest posting days of the year this is particularly pertinent time to come together and recognise the hard work and dedication of postal workers.”

Carl Webb, North West Regional Secretary of the CWU who represent 120,000 postal workers, added: “The day’s events celebrate the hard work of postal workers, acknowledge the critical role they play in our local communities and give them the thanks and recognition they deserve delivering the People’s Post.

“For less than the price of a cup of tea you can post a letter in Cornwall today and have it arrive in Scotland tomorrow. It’s a wonderful human and logistical effort that should be celebrated and protected.”