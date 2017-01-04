School honours board tribute to late councillor

Parish councillors want to install a plaque in memory of a late Windle councillor at a local school.

Deputy leader of Windle Parish Council, Richard Barton, told a meeting of the council he wanted to pay for a honours board in memory of Coun Shelia Barton,

If agreed, the board would be placed at Bleak Hill Primary School.

The meeting heard the clerk of the council had already obtained a quote for the board and the school’s headteacher, Ian Wellens, had agreed to take the suggestion to the next meeting of the governors.

All parish councillor present at the meeting agreed to the suggestion.