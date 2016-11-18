Saints legend at Parliament RL dinner

St Helens legend Paul Wellens will be the guest of honour at a prestigious dinner at the House of Lords.

The fullback, who also starred for GB and England during his career, will speak at the annual event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Rugby League Group.

His time at St Helens, in which he made 495 appearances, saw him win the Man of Steel, two Lance Todd trophies and a Harry Sunderland award as well being part of five Super League, five Challenge Cup and two World Club Challenge triumphs.

He is currently part of the St Helens and England coaching set-ups and will appear at the event in Parliament the evening after the Four Nations final.

St Helens South and Whiston MP and avid Saints supporter Marie Rimmer, who is secretary of the parliamentary RL group, said: “I am delighted that Paul Wellens will be the guest speaker at the All-Party Parliamentary Group annual charity dinner.

“It will be an interesting and enjoyable evening hearing Paul’s thoughts on this year’s Four Nations, just a day after that tournament ends, and will of course raise funds for rugby league charities.”

Wellens said: “It’s an honour to be invited to speak in the House of Lords and I’m really looking forward to it.

“The Parliamentary Rugby League Group is an important part of rugby league in Britain and the dinners raise money for our game.

“I have heard the parliamentary crowd is passionate and has a great understanding of the game so I am looking forward to telling them about my experience as part of the GB and England set up and taking questions on this year’s Four Nations.”

The dinner is hosted by group president Lord Hoyle and brings together MPs, peers and rugby league supporters from all over the UK to celebrate the 13-man code.

A number of awards to people working in the sport will also be made on the night.

The group regularly meets in parliament throughout the year to promote the sport and to address any issues it faces.

The dinner takes place on Monday November 21. To find out more visit www.apprlg.org.uk