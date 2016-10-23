North West MEP bids to become party leader

North West MEP Paul Nuttall has announced he is standing for the leadership of UKIP.

He has added his name to those hoping to lead the party following the resignation of Diane James after just 18 days at the helm.

She replaced Nigel Farage, who stood down after the European referendum and is now the interim leader.

Mr Nuttall said, “Having spent six years as deputy leader and previously been chairman, I believe I am best suited to take the helm of the party when Nigel Farage, who has done a sterling job as captain, finally does get the chance to get his life back.

“I stand first and foremost as a unifying candidate, demanding an end to the infighting and squabbling which performs just one purpose, that of delighting our rivals.

“I believe UKIP can simply be much bigger and better than this – but we have to work together as a united team to do so.

“And I promise this - from day one under my leadership, there is a clean slate for UKIP MEPs, domestic politicians and members. It will in effect be Day Zero. We will pull together to fight forwards, not backwards.

“Because no matter who tries to falsely take the credit, few can argue that the historic June 23 vote to leave the European Union would simply never have happened without us.

“Although more than 17 million British citizens voted to leave the EU, only one in four of them voted for UKIP at last year’s general election. That is precisely where our opportunity lies.

“I am certain now, after achieving the Brexit decision, it is time to seize the day.”