New planning applications before St Helens Council

Council officials in St Helens are currently considering nine new planning applications.

They are:

Planning permission has been granted for the retention of excavated materials resulting from construction of extension to early years building resulting in changes to ground levels and associated landscaping at the Early Years Building, Lansbury Bridge School And Sports College, Lansbury Avenue, St Helens.

John Dagnall has submitted a planning application to St Helens Council to erect a single storey extension to the side and rear of his home in 21 Clare Close, St Helens.

St Helens Council have granted permission for demolition of an existing conservatory and the erection of a single storey rear extension at 5 Long Meadow, Eccleston, together with the addition of railings to the upper patio and associated works.

Mr James Mannering has submitted a planning application to demolish of existing building at 2 Greenwood Drive, Newton-le-Willows, and erect six houses along with associated works. Mr Mannering has also submitted an application to demolish the existing garage adjacent to 17 Stephenson Road, Newton-le-Willows and erect six flats.

Planning permission has been granted for the development of a glass processing facility, including modifications to the existing building at Knauf Insulation, Ravenhead Road, St Helens, together with new extension, external dust extract system, dryer, surfacing and drainage improvements and amended staff car park, weighbridge, fuel tank substation and other ancillary works.

United Utilities have submitted a planning application to St Helens Council for the prior notification of the demolition of a vacant administration building at Delta Road Sewage Works, Delta Road, St Helens.

NewRiver Retail Trustee No. 7 and NewRiver Retail Trustee No. 8 have submitted a planning application to erect a convenience store with ATM machine on the existing car park of the Brown Edge Hotel 299-301 Nutgrove Road, Thatto Heath, together with associated parking and landscaping.

St Helens Council have granted planning permission for the development of a three storey building comprising five ground floor commercial units and 12 residential apartments to upper floors and loft with associated landscaping/terraces and service area on land at Legh Street, Newton-le-Willows.

Dr Martin Breach has submitted a planning application to extend the opening hours at Haydock Medical Centre, Woodside Road, St Helens.